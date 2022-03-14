Needham & Company LLC Cuts Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Price Target to $10.00

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DSP. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viant Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.04.

NASDAQ:DSP opened at $6.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Viant Technology has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $62.84.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.86 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Viant Technology by 8.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 14,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 26,726 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 20,490.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. 14.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

