Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Desjardins dropped their target price on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NEPT opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.15. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 2,047.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,005,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,906 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 169.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,151,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 723,480 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 123,356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 256.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 361,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

