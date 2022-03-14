Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Desjardins dropped their target price on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.
NEPT opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.15. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
About Neptune Wellness Solutions (Get Rating)
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
