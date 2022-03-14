Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 209.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,388 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in Netflix by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,217,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,067,201,000 after acquiring an additional 36,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,982,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,249,134,000 after acquiring an additional 108,782 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,160,585 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,539,372,000 after acquiring an additional 177,164 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Netflix by 4.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,108,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,897,090,000 after acquiring an additional 120,696 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 7.2% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,596,125,000 after acquiring an additional 175,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $740.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $541.94.

Shares of NFLX opened at $340.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.00 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $430.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $555.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

