NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.13

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.13 and last traded at $23.25, with a volume of 2459 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTGR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36. The stock has a market cap of $694.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.77.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $251.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.83 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $47,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,271,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in NETGEAR by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 15,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NETGEAR by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,422,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,398,000 after buying an additional 532,453 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in NETGEAR by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in NETGEAR by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 296,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after buying an additional 62,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

