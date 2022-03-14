New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,854 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NJR. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 2.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 559,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 57,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 30,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 794.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 53,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $44.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.54. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $46.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.16%.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

