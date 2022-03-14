New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.58.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,125,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,092,000 after purchasing an additional 63,205 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,130,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,655,000 after purchasing an additional 219,821 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,847,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,622,000 after purchasing an additional 595,848 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,520,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,722 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.23. 211,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,502,467. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.91.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

