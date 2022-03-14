Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 2,225 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 942.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,561,871,000 after acquiring an additional 837,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,827,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,415,888,000 after purchasing an additional 652,875 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,706,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,156,890,000 after purchasing an additional 254,786 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,349,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,065,733,000 after purchasing an additional 29,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,685,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $660,165,000 after buying an additional 232,030 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,966 shares of company stock worth $6,720,471. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BDX stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $258.01. The company had a trading volume of 31,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,992. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.14.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

