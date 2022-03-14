Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,389 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 18,910 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9,886.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 263,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 261,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,429,000 after purchasing an additional 580,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 197,802 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 30,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN traded down $5.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.01. 1,053,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,527,807. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.51. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.55%.

In other news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $529,614.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,991 shares of company stock worth $9,422,879. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

