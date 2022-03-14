Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,889 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% during the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 210.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT stock traded down $3.98 on Monday, hitting $119.66. 261,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,002,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.53. The stock has a market cap of $105.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.14 and a 12-month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.66.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

