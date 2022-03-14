Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $493,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.33. 1,821,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,256,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.53. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.