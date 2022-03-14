Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $784,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,385 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 5.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Target by 3.2% during the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.05.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $208.51. 135,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,471,860. The company has a market cap of $99.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.57 and its 200-day moving average is $233.47. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $176.68 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

