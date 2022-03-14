News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

News has a payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect News to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

NWSA stock opened at $20.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.56. News has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.33.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that News will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of News by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,213,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,065,000 after acquiring an additional 166,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of News by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,051,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,462,000 after buying an additional 99,924 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of News by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 690,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after buying an additional 62,267 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of News by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 477,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after buying an additional 153,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

