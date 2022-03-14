Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $42,330,512.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,591,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,269 shares of company stock valued at $48,174,849. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $177.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.52. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.11 and a twelve month high of $190.93.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

