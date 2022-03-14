Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXST. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 129.0% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 491,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,694,000 after acquiring an additional 276,872 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,067,000 after acquiring an additional 233,337 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,205,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,160,000 after acquiring an additional 185,882 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,439,000 after acquiring an additional 162,211 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 17.8% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 805,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,419,000 after acquiring an additional 121,600 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $177.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.11 and a 1 year high of $190.93.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 17.95%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,591,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.08, for a total value of $744,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,269 shares of company stock worth $48,174,849 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

