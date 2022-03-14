NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Short Interest Update

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 108.3% from the February 13th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 125.0 days.

OTCMKTS NXGPF opened at $75.80 on Monday. NEXT has a 52 week low of $75.80 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.91.

Get NEXT alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Grupo Santander raised shares of NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 7,038 ($92.22) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,000 ($104.82) to GBX 8,150 ($106.79) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7,594.00.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.