Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 92000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of C$7.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39.

Nexus Gold Company Profile

Nexus Gold Corp., a gold exploration and development company, explores for mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship properties include the McKenzie Gold Project covering an area of approximately 1,348 hectares located in Red Lake, Ontario; and the Bouboulou gold concession covering an area of approximately 3800 hectares situated to the north-west of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

