NFT Alley (ALLEY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $133,236.00

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. In the last seven days, NFT Alley has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. One NFT Alley coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0376 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Alley has a market capitalization of $19,446.51 and approximately $133,236.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00044771 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,515.97 or 0.06522128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,594.23 or 1.00047536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00040559 BTC.

NFT Alley Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

NFT Alley Coin Trading

