Nicholas E. Padovano Sells 1,300 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Stock

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $46,007.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BIG stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,934. The company has a market capitalization of $976.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.07. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,752,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Big Lots by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Big Lots by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 55,379 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Big Lots by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Big Lots by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 17,304 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Big Lots (Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

