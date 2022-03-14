NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Trimmed by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $122.63 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.