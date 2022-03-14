Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

NIU has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Niu Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Niu Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.25.

NASDAQ:NIU opened at $8.35 on Thursday. Niu Technologies has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $43.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $636.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIU. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 886.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter.

Niu Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

