Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.
Shares of NOK stock opened at $4.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74. Nokia has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Nokia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Nokia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in Nokia by 25.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.
Nokia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nokia (NOK)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.