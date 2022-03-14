Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $4.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74. Nokia has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nokia will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Nokia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Nokia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in Nokia by 25.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

