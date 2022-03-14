Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Short Interest Up 110.0% in February

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 110.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSTD. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 244.2% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,054,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. IV alerts:

NYSE:NSTD opened at $9.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.19.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.