NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target Raised to C$13.50 at Scotiabank

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NUVSF. lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$8.25 to C$10.75 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.98.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS:NUVSF opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $9.69.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.