NuWave Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

NuWave Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $37.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.40. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.84.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg acquired 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $985,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 56,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $2,456,062.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,593 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. OTR Global lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

