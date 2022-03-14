NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $57,000 Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

NuWave Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,231,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 331.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 41,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on HAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

Hasbro stock opened at $86.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.92 and a 200-day moving average of $96.13. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $85.97 and a one year high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

