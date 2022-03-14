NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,488,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $398,315,000 after buying an additional 2,529,604 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,810,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,291,000 after purchasing an additional 83,606 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,864,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,842,000 after purchasing an additional 75,712 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,776,000 after purchasing an additional 203,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $171,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,345 shares of company stock worth $3,127,985. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VOYA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.69.

VOYA opened at $62.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.43. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.97 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.90%.

About Voya Financial (Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.