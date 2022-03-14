NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the February 13th total of 114,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NuZee during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NuZee by 12.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 26,973 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NuZee during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in NuZee during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in NuZee during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NuZee alerts:

Shares of NUZE stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $1.96. 2,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,763. NuZee has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63.

NuZee, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, and distribution of beverage products. It operates under Twin Peaks, Pine Ranch, and Coffee Blenders brands. The company was founded on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuZee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuZee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.