NXM Reaches Market Capitalization of $562.51 Million (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 14th. One NXM coin can now be bought for approximately $85.14 or 0.00220707 BTC on exchanges. NXM has a total market capitalization of $562.51 million and approximately $10,516.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NXM has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00033177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00104247 BTC.

NXM Coin Profile

NXM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,885,946 coins and its circulating supply is 6,606,954 coins. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

Buying and Selling NXM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

