Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nyxoah SA is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea. Nyxoah SA is based in Belgium. “

Get Nyxoah alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.75.

NYXH opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.39. Nyxoah has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nyxoah by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 62,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 23,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in Nyxoah by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 117,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

About Nyxoah (Get Rating)

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nyxoah (NYXH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.