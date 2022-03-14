Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oatly Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Oatly Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Oatly Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 15.08.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OTLY opened at 4.99 on Thursday. Oatly Group has a 52-week low of 4.95 and a 52-week high of 29.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is 10.66.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by -0.01. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of 185.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 178.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Oatly Group’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,762,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth $19,724,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Oatly Group by 457.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,900,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,126,000 after buying an additional 1,559,123 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Oatly Group by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,035,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,125,000 after buying an additional 1,535,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth $11,723,000. Institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group (Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.