OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Price Target Cut to CHF 12.90

OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from CHF 13.40 to CHF 12.90 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded OC Oerlikon from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get OC Oerlikon alerts:

OTCMKTS OERLF opened at $7.86 on Friday. OC Oerlikon has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $10.65.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OC Oerlikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OC Oerlikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.