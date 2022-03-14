Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCULGet Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Ocular Therapeutix posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCULGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 581,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,456. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $388.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 145,632 shares of company stock valued at $789,890 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 49,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,706,000 after purchasing an additional 150,777 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. 57.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.