Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Ocular Therapeutix posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 581,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,456. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $388.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 145,632 shares of company stock valued at $789,890 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 49,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,706,000 after purchasing an additional 150,777 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. 57.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

