Oddz Price Tops $0.10 (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. Oddz has a total market cap of $4.87 million and $567,131.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00045222 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,590.77 or 0.06626816 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,035.96 or 0.99848518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00041181 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,352,139 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

