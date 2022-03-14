ODUWA Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.59 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (OWC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $10,744.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000959 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,593.43 or 0.99771146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00067522 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00021457 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001875 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00017305 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

