Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the February 13th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 922,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $306.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $225.61 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $309.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.97. The company has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ODFL. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

