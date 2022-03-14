Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Director William B. Skoglund Sells 4,557 Shares

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $65,894.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OSBC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.19. The company had a trading volume of 8,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,773. The stock has a market cap of $630.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 200,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 44.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 423,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

