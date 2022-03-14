Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Short Interest Update

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 425,100 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the February 13th total of 312,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 283.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ono Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of Ono Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $24.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580. Ono Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $26.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average of $23.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.35.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

