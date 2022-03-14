Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $122.06 million, a PE ratio of 517.30 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.46. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $37.71. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several analysts have commented on OPNT shares. TheStreet upgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, insider Phil Skolnick sold 1,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $39,756.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Roger Crystal sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $52,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,388 shares of company stock valued at $149,142. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $793,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 22,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 80.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

