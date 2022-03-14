OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OPHC stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. OptimumBank has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in OptimumBank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in OptimumBank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OptimumBank in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in OptimumBank by 34.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 37,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

