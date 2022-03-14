Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Cut to $83.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wolfe Research from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.09.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL stock opened at $77.82 on Friday. Oracle has a 1 year low of $65.86 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.