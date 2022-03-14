Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.400-$1.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.56 billion-$11.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.76 billion.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.03. The company had a trading volume of 36,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,279,684. Oracle has a 1-year low of $65.86 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $205.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler cut Oracle from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.09.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Oracle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 141,608 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,877 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

