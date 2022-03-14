Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Short Interest Update

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:ORBT opened at $7.30 on Monday. Orbit International has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $8.29. The company has a market cap of $25.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.73.

Get Orbit International alerts:

About Orbit International (Get Rating)

Orbit International Corp. engages in the development and provision of hardware and software solutions. It operates through the Electronics Group and Power Group segment. The Electronics Group segment designs and manufactures electronic components and subsystems. The Power Group segment includes the design and manufacture of power supplies, commercial power units, frequency converters, and commercial-off-the-shelf power solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orbit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.