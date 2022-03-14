Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Short Interest Update

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS:ORBT opened at $7.30 on Monday. Orbit International has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $8.29. The company has a market cap of $25.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.73.
About Orbit International (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orbit International (ORBT)
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Amazon’s Shareholder Friendly Moves Confirms Its a Buy
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Orbit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.