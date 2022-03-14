Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Short Interest Update

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 143,000 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the February 13th total of 333,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of ORRAF remained flat at $$2.34 during midday trading on Monday. Orora has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38.
Orora Company Profile (Get Rating)
