Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) vs. Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF – Get Rating) and Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.8% of Milestone Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Milestone Scientific shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Milestone Scientific has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ortho Regenerative Technologies and Milestone Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -262.64% Milestone Scientific -79.28% -39.43% -32.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ortho Regenerative Technologies and Milestone Scientific’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -$2.82 million ($0.13) -1.60 Milestone Scientific $5.44 million 15.96 -$7.34 million ($0.09) -14.22

Ortho Regenerative Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Milestone Scientific. Milestone Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ortho Regenerative Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ortho Regenerative Technologies and Milestone Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ortho Regenerative Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Milestone Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Milestone Scientific beats Ortho Regenerative Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ortho Regenerative Technologies (Get Rating)

Ortho Regenerative Technologies, Inc. is a clinical stage orthobiologics company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for sports medicine surgeries. Its product pipeline include Rotator Cuff Repair, Meniscal Repair, and R&D Portfolio. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

About Milestone Scientific (Get Rating)

Milestone Scientific, Inc. is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments. The company was founded on August 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

