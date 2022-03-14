Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) is Sarasin & Partners LLP’s 10th Largest Position

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,664,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,885 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide comprises 2.9% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.86% of Otis Worldwide worth $319,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 76.2% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,571. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.55.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

