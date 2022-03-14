Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker Sells 9,300 Shares

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $662,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lauren Bullaro Riker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $162,425.00.

Shares of PCRX stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.53. 451,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.86. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $74.76.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.94%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,355,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,714,000 after purchasing an additional 267,433 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,828,000 after purchasing an additional 93,537 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,705,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,626,000 after purchasing an additional 446,081 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,190,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,645,000 after purchasing an additional 38,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,138,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,522,000 after purchasing an additional 163,928 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

