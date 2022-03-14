Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Paragon 28 Inc. is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc. is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo. “
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FNA. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.38.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Paragon 28 (Get Rating)
Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paragon 28 (FNA)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paragon 28 (FNA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.