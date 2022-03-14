Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $444.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) will announce $444.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $354.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $485.00 million. Park Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $165.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 169.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.59. The stock had a trading volume of 74,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,569. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.04. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

