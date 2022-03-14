Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) PT Lowered to CHF 1,461 at Morgan Stanley

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from CHF 1,753 to CHF 1,461 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PGPHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Partners Group in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Partners Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Partners Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,461.00.

PGPHF opened at $1,144.00 on Friday. Partners Group has a one year low of $1,132.00 and a one year high of $1,833.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,385.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,586.03.

Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.

