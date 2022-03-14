Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Paychex by 1,135.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.24. 20,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,925. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.74 and a 12 month high of $138.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

